Strike called for Malaga province's retail sector Unions CC OO and UGT are calling for a strike on 24 June after a year and a half of meetings with employers calling for a decent wage increase

Juan Soto Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Spain's big CC OO and UGT unions have called for a day of strike action in Malaga province's retail sector after employers refused their demands. Both trade unions have called for a stoppage and a rally on Saturday 24 June. The collective bargaining agreement in the sector affects more than 90,000 workers.

In a joint statement, the unions said that the employers had refused to agree to a decent wage increase after a year and a half of meetings. The unions deemed "unacceptable" issues such as eliminating the payment of overtime "with the excuse that the workforce does not want to do it" or increasing travel from five to 20 kilometres when the company changes work centres.

The statement railed against the employers' intention to change the weekly working day from Monday to Sunday so that the provision of services on Sundays is free and obligatory, and a proposed modification to the temporary incapacity benefit so that during the first 60 days of sick leave the employer is not charged.

The unions have called on the retail sector in Malaga province to support the 24 June strike and to attend a rally on the same day, in Calle Larios, from 12noon to 2pm. They have also asked for the support of the general public to show solidarity with the workers in this sector by attending the rally.

Leire Atieza, the head of the Commerce sector in the CC OO Services Union in Malaga, said that the employers are proposing "social and economic cuts that the workers cannot afford".

The unions demand a decent wage increase, a working day from Monday to Saturday, improvements in work-life balance, additional remuneration for Sundays and public holidays and the elimination of part-time work.