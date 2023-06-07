Storm Óscar set to bring much-needed widespread rain to Malaga Anywhere between 25 to 40mm could fall today and tomorrow almost anywhere in the province, but especially in inland areas, according to local weather experts

Storm Óscar, which was particularly felt in Spain's Canary Islands yesterday, has started to make its presence felt in Malaga province.

Bringing with it heavy downpours and strong winds it started to hit overnight (7 June) and today forecasters say rain will continue to fall “until lunchtime” and will stop in the afternoon. More rain will fall during the day on Thursday.

Jesús Riesco, director of Aemet's state weather agency's centre in Malaga, said: "Storm Óscar will remain in the Atlantic but we will be under its influence from last night onwards”.

It is a humid air mass from the south which is causing rain to fall across wide areas. Riesco has forecast that rain will fall throughout Malaga province in the next couple of days, which will hopefully boost the water levels in the reservoirs.

"There will be widespread rain, especially in mountain areas, but it is expected throughout the province. It is going to rain well, but we will have to see how much and where exactly it falls,” Riesco said. He said it is expected "not to be very intense but persistent". Runoff is expected in the reservoir of La Concepción, that serves the western part of the Costa del Sol, but doubts remain with La Viñuela reservoir in the Axarquía.

Up to 40mm

José Luis Escudero, head of SUR's weather blog, Tormentas y Rayos (storms and lightning), called for calm to anyone who may be frightened by news of the possibility of the arrival of the explosive cyclogenesis.

"In the Canary Islands it left heavy rain and strong winds, with amber alerts for coastal phenomena, wind and precipitation, but here there will be no hurricane force winds,” he said.

As for rainfall, he predicted, according to the European model, anywhere between 25 to 40mm to fall in the next couple of days in the province. "However, there is an area in ​​the mountains above Nerja that could see up to 60mm," Escudero said.

"The storm is in full swing, but dropping in pressure, and until it finishes this process we won't know its exact movement, whether it will come closer to the region, so it could affect Malaga, Cadiz or Granada and Almeria,” he added.

As from Friday, 9 June, there will be a clear change in the weather, with temperatures that will be practically normal for the time of year, with a maximum of around 28C during the weekend. Possibly allowing summer on the Costa del Sol to finally begin.