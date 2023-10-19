In pictures: Storm leaves fallen branches, flooded streets and power cuts across Malaga province

Vanessa Melgar Ronda Compartir Copiar enlace

The forecast storms in Malaga province this Thursday afternoon and evening (19 October) have been particularly felt in Ronda, fulfilling the prediction of Spain's Met weather agency Aemet, which maintains an active amber warning in the town and the Serranía de Ronda area. At around 8pm, an intense downpour left streets flooded and caused tree branches to fall.

In addition, the bad weather is causing power cuts, especially in the Puerto Saúco, Los Villalones and Llano de la Cruz districts of the town. "Branches of a considerable size have fallen at the entrance to the Alameda, Calle Córdoba and La Torrecilla", explained the Town Hall which added that the intervention of the Malaga provincial fire brigade (CPB) has been necessary.

The town's parks and the cemetery are closed as a precaution.

In the Serranía de Ronda there are also problems with the electricity supply in villages such as Jimera de Líbar and Cortes de la Frontera, among others. On the roads, landslides are also being reported.

More than twenty call-outs

Members of Malaga's provincial fire brigade (CPB) Council have responded to twenty incidents between 5pm and 8.20 pm mainly due to the strong winds that are sweeping through the province of Malaga.

The call-outs are mainly due to fallen trees, branches, fences, advertising boards, power lines although no personal injuries have been reported, according to the CPB.

Most of the incidents were recorded in the municipalities of Alhaurín de la Torre and Ronda, with six in each. The CPB firefighters also attended three incidents in Coín, two in Rincón de la Victoria and one in Alhaurín el Grande.