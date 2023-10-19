Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The view of an empty runway at Malaga Airport this Thursday evening. Salvador Salas
Storm blows up at Malaga Airport forcing ten flights to be diverted to other destinations in Spain
A strong crosswind at the Costa del Sol airfield this Thursday evening has forced the aircraft to head to airports in Seville, Granada, Almeria, Alicante and Jerez instead

Ignacio Lillo

Malaga

Thursday, 19 October 2023, 21:18

It has been a very complicated afternoon today (19 October) at Malaga Airport, where many of the scheduled flights arriving have been hit by the strong winds battering the province, with crosswinds and gusts of up to 50 knots.

During the hour between 6.3opm and 7.30pm almost no aircraft were able to land at the Costa del Sol airfield, which meant that at least ten flights had to be diverted, according to sources in the control tower. The alternative destinations were Seville, Granada, Almeria, Alicante and Jerez.

Other pilots made up to two unsuccessful sorties, and managed to land at the third attempt in Malaga. The winds were still causing problems at 8pm, although it was expected that it would soon turn and blow from inland and the situation would normalise. Take-offs were not affected by the inclement weather.

The roles are reversed

During the morning, the situation was reversed and bad weather in the western part of the Iberian Peninsula forced three flights to be diverted to the Costa del Sol airport, due to problems landing at their scheduled destinations.

Two aircraft (one easyJet and the other British Airways) were re-routed from Gibraltar, coming from London's Gatwick and Heathrow airports, according to information from Malaga control tower and the airport on the Rock.

However, the most striking arrival was that of a United Airlines flight from Washington in the United States to Lisbon (Portugal), which finally landed in Malaga at around 12 noon today due to the strong winds and storms that were affecting the Portuguese capital at the time.

