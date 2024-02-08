Arrival of storm Karlotta set to bring welcome downpours of heavy rain to Malaga province and parts of the Costa del Sol

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Thursday, 8 February 2024, 16:21 Compartir Copiar enlace

Severe weather warnings are already in place in Malaga from midnight this Thursday (8 February) through much of Friday which could see as much water rain fall in a few hours as did in the whole month of January in the province.

Storm Karlotta has generated a lot of interest as people of the drought-stricken province look towards the heavens to end a long streak of dry weather.

Spain's state weather agency (Aemet) has activated a yellow warning for Malaga city, the Costa del Sol and Guadalhorce Valley, for accumulated rainfall of up to 15mm in just one hour, and 40mm in 12 hours. You would have to go back to February 2023 to see an accumulation of 55mm at Aemet's official rain gauge for the province at Malaga Airport.

José Luis Escudero, an expert in Malaga meteorology and head of SUR's weather blog, Tormentas y Rayos (Storms and Lightning) said: "If it falls as forecast, this will be the first big downpour of the autumn and so far this winter". He said that there were several days of rainfall with a total of only 21mm in January, while tomorrow in just 24 hours more than could fall in just a few hours.

The much-needed wet weather would be the result of a storm with an "atmospheric river of humidity", which comes from the Caribbean region, a phenomenon that usually leaves a lot of rain.

In its forecast, Aemet highlights that the weather warnings refer to "the westernmost part of the province". And here there may be good news. The weather models place some of the heaviest downpours in the area where La Concepción reservoir is located, which supplies much of the Costa del Sol, which could receive between 70 and 80mm if the forecast is realised.

Largest accumulations

On Friday, 9 February, the weather forecast points to widespread rain throughout Malaga province, especially during the early morning and morning hours, while it will tend to subside in the afternoon. A warning has also been activated for coastal phenomena, where winds from the west of 50 to 60 km/h (force 7) are expected.

The Serranía de Ronda area is expecting between 50 and 70mm; in the Greater Malaga area between 30 and 40mm; La Axarquía (between 40 and 50mm) and Antequera (20-30mm)

On Saturday, showers are only expected in mountain areas. More rain is also expected on Sunday afternoon and Monday.