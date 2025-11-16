Storm Claudia smiles on Malaga and leaves more than 150mm of rainfall in parts of the province

Almudena Nogués Malaga Sunday, 16 November 2025, 18:25 Share

Storm Claudia - which has still not yet completely left - has been generous to Malaga. Even more than expected. Finally, the rainfall over the last few days has brought some joy to the province, with accumulated rainfall in some areas exceeding 150mm. As local Malaga weather expert José Luis Escudero pointed out, the municipalities of the Genal valley, Ronda and other inland areas in the west of the province have been the main beneficiaries of the rainfall between Thursday and Saturday, which has also fallen in the countryside areas of Axarquía. And another piece of good news: "The Viñuela and La Concepción reservoirs are recovering. When a week has passed, we will see how much the reservoirs in Malaga province have recovered as a whole," he said.

Earlier this morning, according to the data collected by the Junta de Andlaucía's Hidrosur network - the highest accumulations overnight were recorded in Alfarnatejo (29.3mm), Colmenar (22.6mm), Río Benamargosa (21.8mm), Ojén (20.6mm), Santo Pitar in the Montes de Málaga (19.2mm) and Alcaucín (18.6mm). However, the figures take on a greater significance if you focus on the accumulated figures since last Thursday, as Escudero himself has done in his SUR blog 'Tormentas y Rayos'.

Therefore, according to Hidrosur data, in the last four days the heavy rains have brought 154.7mm in Los Reales and in Majada de Las Lomas in Cortes de la Frontera. The Rio Genal in Jubrique has accumulated 141.9mm, Benamargosa 115, Ojén 107, Alfarnatejo 106.8, the Rio Guadiaro Majaceite area 102.8 and Colmenar 94.5mm. These are some of the most significant records by volume in the province. Also worthy of note are the Guadalmina reservoir with 98.2mm, Guadalmansa with 87.1, La Concepción reservoir on the western Costa del Sol with 68.4mm and the La Viñuela reservoir in the Axarquía with 67.2mm.

And don't put your umbrellas away just yet. The latest weather forecast suggests that they will continue to be necessary in some parts of the southern Spain's Andalucía region on Monday.

Weather forecast for rest of week

From Tuesday onwards, in Malaga province the maximum temperatures and especially the minimum temperatures will drop. According to Escudero in his blog, on Wednesday the cold will be more pronounced in Malaga, and will remain so until the weekend. In fact, he points out that on Thursday and Friday "the maximum temperatures will be below average in the capital of the Costa del Sol, and the minimum as well". Furthermore, in the inland parts of the province, next Friday and Saturday could see the first frosts of autumn.