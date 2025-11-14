Storm Claudia deposits more than 45mm of rain in Malaga with more to come over the weekend

Malaga province, as well as its agriculture and livestock have already benefitted from rainfall from storm Claudia, which is sweeping across Spain. The emergency services have not reported any incidents so far, according to 112 Andalucía.

However, accumulations of rain have not yet reached the maximum predicted by Spain's state meteorological agency Aemet (20mm in one hour and 60mm in 12 hours). So far, the peak has been 10mm in 60 minutes on Thursday night and 35mm in 12 hours, which is a sign that the downpours are so far moderate.

However, a yellow alert (low risk) remains in effect for both today (Friday) and tomorrow

The rain - so far - has been widely distributed, especially in inland areas of the province where it is most beneficial for agriculture and livestock. The regional government's rain gauge in Ronda had accumulated 45mm by 9am on Friday, followed by Cortes de la Frontera (41); the Genal river in Jubrique (39); Colmenar (35); Guadalmina (34); Guadalmansa, the Grande river and Ojén (33); the Guadaiza river and Coín (29); the reservoir of La Concepción (27); the Marbella treatment plant, the Guadiaro river and Cuevas del Becerro (26); and the Benamargosa river (24).

Reservoir levels increase

The province's reservoirs have already started to improve their levels, although this is not yet really noticeable due to the balance between inflows and domestic water supply. That is the case of La Concepción, which supplies the western Costa del Sol and its diversion dams (Guadalmina, Guadalmansa and Guadaiza), and La Viñuela, which is the main source of supply in the Axarquia area.

At 9am this Friday morning, only the Guadalteba reservoir had slightly increased its net water level (77.66 million cubic metres compared to 77.63). Nevertheless, the level will certainly improve in the other reservoirs in the next few hours.

It will continue to rain over the weekend

It's great news for a province that has previously suffered from serious drought and storm Claudia will continue bringing rain throughout Friday and Saturday. Sunday might see the end of this wet spell, although skies will remain overcast.