Spain's state weather agency activates yellow 'risk' warning on eastern strip of Costa del Sol for Tuesday

File image. SUR
Spain&#039;s state weather agency activates yellow &#039;risk&#039; warning on eastern strip of Costa del Sol for Tuesday
The warning will be in force on the Axarquia coastline for south-westerly winds of 50 to 60 kilometres and waves of 2 to 3 metres

Almudena Nogués

Malaga

Monday, 29 April 2024, 22:00

The weather map of Malaga province is once again turning yellow. This time with the focus on the Axarquia coast. The eastern strip of the Costa del Sol will be under a coastal phenomenon warning this Tuesday (30 April). From 3pm, Spain's state weather agency (Aemet) has activated the 'risk' warning until 11pm with a south-westerly wind forecast to blow at 50 to 60 kilometres per hour (force 7) with waves of 2 to 3 metres.

So, after a Monday with some heavy spring storm showers the wind will take centre stage tomorrow. "Tuesday will be a day of transition and only a few light showers are expected in mountain areas. A cold and humid air mass will cause a drop in temperatures and will also be accompanied by strong winds, with greater incidence in coastal areas," said the Aemet spokesperson in Andalucía, Juan de Dios del Pino.

In addition to Malaga province, in Andalucía this Tuesday, Almeria and Granada will continue to be under a weather warning - also at yellow level from 10am onwards. "On Wednesday, the westerly wind could reach 70 kilometres per hour in the west of Almeria province and in Almeria city," added Del Pino.

The delegate of the state agency in the region anticipates that from Thursday the cold mass will leave the region, which will result in a rise of around 8C in the maximum temperatures that will last until the first days of next week.

