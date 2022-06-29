Major eating out guide expands its Soletes category for summer and includes 12 new additions from Malaga province The Guía Repsol describes the establishments in this section as friendly, appealing places that you would recommend to a friend, and that includes chiringuito beach restaurants and even ice cream parlours

Spain's Guía Repsol has added 41 restaurants in Andalucía, including a dozen in Malaga, to its Soletes category this summer, as it decided to recommend places which are very popular locally but do not normally make it onto these lists. The new additions were announced at a gala event in Ibiza on Tuesday.

The guide describes the restaurants in this section as friendly, appealing places that you would recommend to a friend, and that includes chiringuito beach restaurants and even ice cream parlours.

The recommendations in this section for Malaga province are: Helados Lauri, Santa Gema, Chiringuito Gutiérrez Playa, El Tintero II, Miguelito El Cariñoso and El Caleño, in Malaga city; La Mar Bonita, in Torremolinos; La Plata Casa Matilde, in Benajarafe; Alma Playa, in Rincón de la Victoria; El Saladero and El Hornillero, in Vélez-Málaga; and Ayo, in Nerja.

In Spain nearly 2,500 establishments have been included in the Soletes category since it began in June last year. The first list, which focused on places which are ideal for the summer, was updated in the autumn with recommendations for everyday places to eat a good menu of the day, a comforting plate of stew or go for a few beers. At Easter, agreeable places to stop and eat on a journey were included, and now the list has been expanded even more.

The director of the Guía Repsol, María Ritter, said at the launch that she is optimistic that this will be a fantastic summer after the pandemic, as people are keen to travel again and that is beneficial for the gastronomy sector.