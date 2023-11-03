Six people, including two vets, face 34 years' in jail for illegally trafficking animals from Malaga

Europa Press Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

Six men, including two veterinarians, are due to be tried in court for allegedly trafficking protected animals from Malaga.

The accused, who will go on trial later this month, face 34 years in prison for allegedly trafficking the animals from Malaga province to the rest of the country and to Morocco. According to court documents, seen by Europa Press, the defendants "coordinated and organised" criminal activity since 2017 and without having the required permits.

One of the accused allegedly kept trafficked animals at a pet store in Fuengirola "to give apparent legal cover to the illegal traffic". Two of the defendants allegedly acquired up to 63 birds - their current whereabouts are not known. Two other men, veterinarians, have been accused of collaborating. According to court documents, one of them sold animals to the pet shop in Fuengirola without the required documentation. The other veterinarian, also from Fuengirola, allegedly collaborated by preparing 210 illegal health passports for the animals.

One of the group's alleged operations was intercepted by Guardia Civil at the port of Malaga, stopping a vehicle bound for Melilla. Officers seized several species of birds and reptiles. Police then searched the home of the suspect's father and seized tortoises, birds and cats.