Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Christmas

Shops in Malaga province open on Sundays throughout December and Christmas holidays

Black Friday kicks off one of the strongest shopping campaigns of the year

Isabel Méndez

Isabel Méndez

Málaga

Friday, 28 November 2025, 12:56

The countdown to Christmas has begun and, with this, one of the busiest times of the year for the retail sector is about to start. The influx of the public multiplies and so do opening hours. The Christmas campaign in shops begins on 30 November, following Black Friday. Most shopping centres in Malaga province will be open on Sunday throughout December and all the way until Three Kings' Day (6 January).

Black Friday kicks off on 28 November with discounts for the upcoming holiday shopping season. Malaga city will have all shopping centres open on the last Sunday of November, as well as on 7, 14, 21 and 28 December and 4 January. Shops will also be open on 6 December (Constitution Day), 8 December (Immaculate Conception) and on the first Sunday of 2026, 4 January.

Here are Malaga city's shopping centres included in these special opening hours: Larios Centro, Málaga Plaza, Rosaleda, Vialia Málaga-Estación María Zambrano, Los Patios, Plaza Mayor and McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Málaga and Málaga Nostrum, as well as large department stores such as El Corte Inglés, Ikea, Carrefour, Leroy Merlin, Conforama, Verdecora and Muelle Uno.

In addition, many shopping centres in other municipalities in the province will follow the same trend: Miramar (Fuengirola) and La Cañada (Marbella) will only close shops on 7 December, although leisure, entertainment and restarant areas will remain open even on the first Sunday of the month. La Trocha (Coín-Cártama), Marina Banús Centro Comercial (Marbella), El Ingenio (Vélez-Мálaga) and Centro Comercial Rincón de la Victoria will only be closed on 7 December.

Small shops (with a surface area of 300 metres or less), both in Malaga city and the rest of the province, can decide whether to open on Sundays before and during the festive season, as well as throughout the year.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 The first Michelin stars on the Costa del Sol
  2. 2 Bid farewell to November with a warming traditional Malaga dish
  3. 3 Eastern Costa del Sol town starts festive season with unveiling of giant Nativity scene
  4. 4 Water network upgrade on Fuengirola street comes to an end
  5. 5 La Escalera de Balthazar: where French finesse meets Andalusian flavour
  6. 6 HouseCashback.es The First Real estate Agency in Spain That Pays Buyers Back
  7. 7 Gibraltar representatives attend major international cruise summit in Madrid
  8. 8 Plans advance for major refurbishment of eastern Costa del Sol secondary school
  9. 9 Competition seeks to promote Malaga raisins in baking
  10. 10 Water utility company strengthens its commitment to excellence and sustainability in Fuengirola

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Shops in Malaga province open on Sundays throughout December and Christmas holidays

Shops in Malaga province open on Sundays throughout December and Christmas holidays