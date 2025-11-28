Shops in Malaga province open on Sundays throughout December and Christmas holidays

Isabel Méndez Málaga Friday, 28 November 2025, 12:56 Share

The countdown to Christmas has begun and, with this, one of the busiest times of the year for the retail sector is about to start. The influx of the public multiplies and so do opening hours. The Christmas campaign in shops begins on 30 November, following Black Friday. Most shopping centres in Malaga province will be open on Sunday throughout December and all the way until Three Kings' Day (6 January).

Black Friday kicks off on 28 November with discounts for the upcoming holiday shopping season. Malaga city will have all shopping centres open on the last Sunday of November, as well as on 7, 14, 21 and 28 December and 4 January. Shops will also be open on 6 December (Constitution Day), 8 December (Immaculate Conception) and on the first Sunday of 2026, 4 January.

Here are Malaga city's shopping centres included in these special opening hours: Larios Centro, Málaga Plaza, Rosaleda, Vialia Málaga-Estación María Zambrano, Los Patios, Plaza Mayor and McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Málaga and Málaga Nostrum, as well as large department stores such as El Corte Inglés, Ikea, Carrefour, Leroy Merlin, Conforama, Verdecora and Muelle Uno.

In addition, many shopping centres in other municipalities in the province will follow the same trend: Miramar (Fuengirola) and La Cañada (Marbella) will only close shops on 7 December, although leisure, entertainment and restarant areas will remain open even on the first Sunday of the month. La Trocha (Coín-Cártama), Marina Banús Centro Comercial (Marbella), El Ingenio (Vélez-Мálaga) and Centro Comercial Rincón de la Victoria will only be closed on 7 December.

Small shops (with a surface area of 300 metres or less), both in Malaga city and the rest of the province, can decide whether to open on Sundays before and during the festive season, as well as throughout the year.