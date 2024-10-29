Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Will the shops in Malaga and on the Costa del Sol be open this Friday, a public holiday in Spain?
Retails

The weekend will be a little longer than usual for some people due to All Saints' Day on 1 November

IsabeMalagal Méndez

Tuesday, 29 October 2024, 21:33

This weekend will be a little longer than usual for some people in Spain, as the 1 November public holiday falls on a Friday this year, so many will have an extra day off this week.

And as it usually happens every time a public holiday arrives, the question arises: What will happen in the retail sector, will the shops open? The answer is yes, as this 1 November, All Saints' Day, is one of the 16 extra dates authorised by the Andalusian trade council this year in Malaga province.

Therefore, in the capital of the Costa del Sol, the shopping centres of Rosaleda, Vialia Málaga-Estación María Zambrano, Los Patios, Larios Centro, Málaga Plaza, Plaza Mayor and McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Málaga, Málaga Nostrum shopping park and Bahía Azul will be open. The large department stores, DIY warehouses and supermarkets such as Carrefour, El Corte Inglés, Ikea, Leroy Merlin, Conforama, and Verdecora will also raise their shutters.

For their part, shops with a surface area of less than 300 metres will have the power to choose whether or not to open, although those located on Muelle Uno in Malaga port will do so, as they usually do.

In the province the situation for small shops is the same, while the following shopping centres will be open to the public as on another day: Miramar (Fuengirola), Rincón de la Victoria, Puerto Marina Shopping (Benalmádena), El Corte Inglés centres in Mijas and Marbella, La Cañada (Marbella), La Trocha (Coín), La Verónica (Antequera), El Ingenio (Vélez-Málaga) and Centro Comercial CostasolCentro (Torremolinos).

