Services of remembrance around Malaga province and in Gibraltar, in pictures

Services took place around Malaga province to mark Remembrance Day and for people to pay their respects to all military personnel who have lost their lives in conflict since the First World War.

On Sunday around 100 people attended the service at Al Andalus hotel organised by the Royal British Legion (RBL) Nerja, with 78 people staying for the lunch afterwards. Malaga-based piper Leslie Thompson played the bagpipes during the service.

Just under 200 people from 12 different countries attended the RBL Benajarafe service and lunch at Restaurante Puerto Niza and St Barnabas Anglican Church held a service at the Lux Mundi centre in Torre del Mar.

Ceremonies at St george's Church in Malaga, Benajarafe and Nerja. SUR

Ceremonies at Fuengirola, Mollina and Torre del Mar. SUR

On Tuesday services took place at the Coín cemetery chapel, an event with music supplied by the Tapas choir, and in Gibraltar in the lobby of Parliament House, where Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia laid a wreath on behalf of the government.