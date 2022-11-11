How to sell the Andalusian sunshine in a dull London Every year tourist destinations aim to get their name noticed, not just at the WTM, but also on the streets of London

Seeing the names of tourist destinations and images that take you to warm sandy beaches on the side of red double-decker London buses is common at the time of the World Travel Market. This year Malaga, Torremolinos and Almuñécar were among destinations that used this form of transit advertising to get their message across to a wider audience. Meanwhile the Costa del Sol tourist board took traditional Biznaga flowers into the streets and treated tube passengers to a bright stroll along the Malaga coastline.

Torrox town hall decided it would deliver some of its year-round sunshine in the form of golden balloons to passers-by in central areas such as Picadilly Circus and Oxford Street.

Back inside the ExCel centre Malaga city's stand was easy to spot, with its Picasso decoration, promoting 2023's Picasso Year, and the Davis Cup trophy (the city hosts the competition later this month) taking centre stage.