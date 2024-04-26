Search on for a missing 44-year-old woman in Malaga

SUR Friday, 26 April 2024, 10:26 Compartir Copiar enlace

The association SOS Desaparecidos is circulating the image of a 44-year-old woman who has been missing in Malaga since last Sunday 21 April.

She is Carolina M. R., 1.60 metres tall, of stocky build, with long brown hair and blue eyes.

Relatives and the NGO are asking for help to find this missing person.