Search on for a missing 44-year-old woman in Malaga
Carolina M. R. was last seen on Sunday 21 April

Friday, 26 April 2024, 10:26

The association SOS Desaparecidos is circulating the image of a 44-year-old woman who has been missing in Malaga since last Sunday 21 April.

She is Carolina M. R., 1.60 metres tall, of stocky build, with long brown hair and blue eyes.

Relatives and the NGO are asking for help to find this missing person.

