Search continues for the two young men who disappeared at sea off the Costa del Sol almost a week ago

A search to try to locate the two young men who disappeared at sea off the Costa del Sol, after reporting an engine problem on their boat last Tuesday evening, has continued today (Monday 22 January).

Specifically, Spain's Salvamento Marítimo told Europa Press that today the Salvamar Alnitak was mobilised, which searched the area around Fuengirola. Likewise, radio alerts to other vessels in the area continue to be issued, said the maritime rescue service.

The two young men, aged 26 and 31, called for help last Tuesday when they were sailing in the Cabopino area due to an engine failure on their boat in which they had gone fishing.

The alert was raised at 8.23pm from someone on shore who called for help after speaking with them, although the young men could not be contacted again by the rescue services.

At that moment, work immediately began to try to locate the 6.5 metre fibreglass boat in which the two young men were sailing. The search began in the surrounding area and Marbella and Estepona ports, and later extended to other areas.

Coordinated by the Salvamento Marítimo rescue centre (CCS) in Tarifa, since then an air and sea search operation has been carried out in which the service's own resources have been mobilised, such as the rescue vessels Gadir, Alnitak and Hamal, and the helicopters Helimer 223 and Helimer 207. The Guardia Civil has also been involved in the search with boats and a helicopter, as well as a Frontex European border force aircraft.