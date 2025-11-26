Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
An image of the presentation of the project 'Nature in the classroom', developed by Bioparc Fuengirola. SUR
Education

Malaga schools join Bioparc Fuengirola's nature education programme

The 'nature in the classroom' initiative consists of the installation of small freshwater aquariums that will house a real ecosystem

Matías Stuber

Matías Stuber

Wednesday, 26 November 2025, 19:43

The aim of the 'Nature in the classroom' educational programme by Bioparc Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol is to turn the classroom into a living space for observation, science and active learning. Five schools are involved in the initiative, which is aimed at students in the second and third years of primary education. It brings sea life closer to the pupils and raises awareness about sustainability and the environment.

This innovative environmental education initiative will turn classrooms into small living ecosystems thanks to the installation of gambariums, freshwater aquariums that will house neocaridine shrimp (also known as the cherry shrimp), plants and algae. Through the observation and daily care of this habitat, students will learn in a practical way the principles of biodiversity, ecosystems and sustainability.

The pupils will take on the role of caretakers of the ecosystem by looking after the aquarium, cleaning it, monitoring water conditions and observing the species. Accompanied by Bioparc's educational team, they will learn about biology, ecology, environmental responsibility and teamwork, integrating these contents into the school curriculum.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Gibraltar cable car tourist attraction closed to undergo major transformation
  2. 2 Holiday World Half Marathon in Benalmádena breaks records with more than 2,000 runners
  3. 3 Contract for new eight-million-euro Costa del Sol health centre goes out to tender
  4. 4 Water network upgrade on Fuengirola street comes to an end
  5. 5 International junior darts tournament gets under way in Gibraltar
  6. 6 Plans advance for major refurbishment of eastern Costa del Sol secondary school
  7. 7 The Rock marks International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women
  8. 8 Gibraltar police commissioner attends UK national policing conference in London
  9. 9 Gibraltar representatives attend major international cruise summit in Madrid
  10. 10 Benalmádena honours commitment to modernise fire brigade

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Malaga schools join Bioparc Fuengirola's nature education programme

Malaga schools join Bioparc Fuengirola&#039;s nature education programme