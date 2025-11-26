Malaga schools join Bioparc Fuengirola's nature education programme

Matías Stuber Wednesday, 26 November 2025, 19:43 Share

The aim of the 'Nature in the classroom' educational programme by Bioparc Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol is to turn the classroom into a living space for observation, science and active learning. Five schools are involved in the initiative, which is aimed at students in the second and third years of primary education. It brings sea life closer to the pupils and raises awareness about sustainability and the environment.

This innovative environmental education initiative will turn classrooms into small living ecosystems thanks to the installation of gambariums, freshwater aquariums that will house neocaridine shrimp (also known as the cherry shrimp), plants and algae. Through the observation and daily care of this habitat, students will learn in a practical way the principles of biodiversity, ecosystems and sustainability.

The pupils will take on the role of caretakers of the ecosystem by looking after the aquarium, cleaning it, monitoring water conditions and observing the species. Accompanied by Bioparc's educational team, they will learn about biology, ecology, environmental responsibility and teamwork, integrating these contents into the school curriculum.