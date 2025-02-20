Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Sarah Almagro with her father, Ismael Almagro. SUR
Family of young Malaga parasurfer reaches agreement with Junta to offer better care for amputees
Health

Family of young Malaga parasurfer reaches agreement with Junta to offer better care for amputees

The dad of Sarah Almagro, who had to have her feet and hands amputated as a result of meningitis, explained that the Andalusian government is "drafting the rules" for a regional committee to coordinate the care of these patients

Ana Barreales

Ana Barreales

Malaga

Thursday, 20 February 2025, 20:35

The father of Sarah Almagro, the young parasurfer from Malaga who had to have her feet and hands amputated in 2018 as a result of meningococcal meningitis, has said that the family is working with the Junta de Andalucía to create a regional committee to care for amputees. Ismael Almagro's announcement came following a meeting with the regional deputy spokesperson for health, María Luisa del Moral.

The need to coordinate the whole process linked to amputations is something that the Almagro family has been calling for since 2018 so that "no one goes through what we have gone through due to lack of coordination and knowledge".

The regional committee would be a governing body that, as is the case of transplants, directs and coordinates the pre- and post-care of each of the specialities involved in an amputation in order to improve the amputee's life and facilitate their adaptation to the prostheses.

The aim is to coordinate "plastic surgeons, traumatologists, vascular surgeons, rehabilitation specialists, prosthetists, physiotherapists and occupational therapists," explained Almagro.

Although the initial request was for the creation of a reference centre for amputees, this has been discarded mainly because of "the high budget it would require". SUR has consulted the Junta de Andalucía on the matter, but has received no response.

Tetravalent vaccine and prostheses

This is not the first fight that Sarah Almagro's family has had to ensure that no one is put in a situation like the one they went through. They first managed to get the tetravalent vaccine included in the vaccination programme, which would have protected their daughter from meningitis.

Thanks to their efforts and the Junta's decision, Andalusian children are now vaccinated against this type of meningitis. Shortly afterwards, they managed to get the public health system to finance the prosthetic feet and hands that allow Sarah to live an independent life, which until then they had to pay for themselves because the ones that were financed were more aesthetic than functional.

After his meeting with the health spokesperson, Almagro noted the "willingness of the Junta to make the commitments that have been paralysed for years materialise as soon as possible".

Access to patient history

On the other hand, Almagro criticised "the unjustified access from hospitals and health centres to the medical records of his daughter by health personnel not linked to the care processes and the impediments that have been placed in her way to verify these facts".

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 This is the exclusive Costa del Sol housing development with prices starting from 640,000 euros
  2. 2 Watch as violent gang is smashed and police arrest 28 for drug dealing on eastern Costa del Sol
  3. 3 These are the Malaga towns and villages where you can watch classic cars in action this weekend
  4. 4 Celebrate Malaga province's 'liquid gold' this coming weekend
  5. 5 Torremolinos lines up series of activities to mark Andalucía Day which is celebrated on 28 February
  6. 6 Restoration of iconic Costa del Sol viewpoint complete
  7. 7 British motorcycle couple arrested in Iran had set off from their home in Andalucía
  8. 8 Harry Potter arrives on the Costa del Sol
  9. 9 Name of popular children's author chosen for new library in Fuengirola
  10. 10 International experts continue tour of Costa del Sol caves

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Family of young Malaga parasurfer reaches agreement with Junta to offer better care for amputees