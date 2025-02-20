Family of young Malaga parasurfer reaches agreement with Junta to offer better care for amputees

Ana Barreales Malaga Thursday, 20 February 2025, 20:35 Compartir

The father of Sarah Almagro, the young parasurfer from Malaga who had to have her feet and hands amputated in 2018 as a result of meningococcal meningitis, has said that the family is working with the Junta de Andalucía to create a regional committee to care for amputees. Ismael Almagro's announcement came following a meeting with the regional deputy spokesperson for health, María Luisa del Moral.

The need to coordinate the whole process linked to amputations is something that the Almagro family has been calling for since 2018 so that "no one goes through what we have gone through due to lack of coordination and knowledge".

The regional committee would be a governing body that, as is the case of transplants, directs and coordinates the pre- and post-care of each of the specialities involved in an amputation in order to improve the amputee's life and facilitate their adaptation to the prostheses.

The aim is to coordinate "plastic surgeons, traumatologists, vascular surgeons, rehabilitation specialists, prosthetists, physiotherapists and occupational therapists," explained Almagro.

Although the initial request was for the creation of a reference centre for amputees, this has been discarded mainly because of "the high budget it would require". SUR has consulted the Junta de Andalucía on the matter, but has received no response.

Tetravalent vaccine and prostheses

This is not the first fight that Sarah Almagro's family has had to ensure that no one is put in a situation like the one they went through. They first managed to get the tetravalent vaccine included in the vaccination programme, which would have protected their daughter from meningitis.

Thanks to their efforts and the Junta's decision, Andalusian children are now vaccinated against this type of meningitis. Shortly afterwards, they managed to get the public health system to finance the prosthetic feet and hands that allow Sarah to live an independent life, which until then they had to pay for themselves because the ones that were financed were more aesthetic than functional.

After his meeting with the health spokesperson, Almagro noted the "willingness of the Junta to make the commitments that have been paralysed for years materialise as soon as possible".

Access to patient history

On the other hand, Almagro criticised "the unjustified access from hospitals and health centres to the medical records of his daughter by health personnel not linked to the care processes and the impediments that have been placed in her way to verify these facts".