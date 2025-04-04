Royal British Legion members to take part in 30-kilometre 'kilt walk' along the Costa

Tony Bryant Costa del Sol Friday, 4 April 2025, 12:21 Compartir

A group of ten people, including ex-military and members of the Royal British Legion Spain South, will participate in a 'kilt walk' from Malaga port to Fuengirola castle on Saturday 12 April. The 30-kilometre fundraising hike along the coast has been organised to try to raise 5,000 pounds for a UK charity called Who Dares Cares (WDC), which was founded in 2016 to support armed forces and emergency services personnel who are suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The walk has been organised by Stephen John Murphy, known as Scruffy John to his friends, a former soldier in the Royal Regiment of Scotland, who is travelling from Edinburgh especially for the event. Murphy, who has organised several walks in the UK to raise funds for this charity, originally intended to do the walk on his own, but when RBL Spain South member Peter Setchfield heard about it, he decided to join the initiative, along with eight other people.

All of the walkers will be dressed in kilts, some of which will be WDC kilts; camouflage kilts embroidered with the charity's crest.

"This is the first time this type of initiative has been organised on the coast. It's really a trial, because we want to let people know what we are doing in the hope that we can make this a regular event. We are hoping that people will cheer us on along the way and hopefully spare a euro or two for this worthwhile charity," Setchfield, a member of the Riogordo branch of the Royal British Legion, told SUR in English.

Donations can be made on Scruffy John's JustGiving page: https://tinyurl.com/289vscdz