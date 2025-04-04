Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Royal British Legion members to take part in 30-kilometre &#039;kilt walk&#039; along the Costa
Community spirit

Royal British Legion members to take part in 30-kilometre 'kilt walk' along the Costa

The fundraising hike along the coast has been organised to try to raise 5,000 pounds for a UK charity called Who Dares Cares (WDC)

Tony Bryant

Costa del Sol

Friday, 4 April 2025, 12:21

A group of ten people, including ex-military and members of the Royal British Legion Spain South, will participate in a 'kilt walk' from Malaga port to Fuengirola castle on Saturday 12 April. The 30-kilometre fundraising hike along the coast has been organised to try to raise 5,000 pounds for a UK charity called Who Dares Cares (WDC), which was founded in 2016 to support armed forces and emergency services personnel who are suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The walk has been organised by Stephen John Murphy, known as Scruffy John to his friends, a former soldier in the Royal Regiment of Scotland, who is travelling from Edinburgh especially for the event. Murphy, who has organised several walks in the UK to raise funds for this charity, originally intended to do the walk on his own, but when RBL Spain South member Peter Setchfield heard about it, he decided to join the initiative, along with eight other people.

All of the walkers will be dressed in kilts, some of which will be WDC kilts; camouflage kilts embroidered with the charity's crest.

"This is the first time this type of initiative has been organised on the coast. It's really a trial, because we want to let people know what we are doing in the hope that we can make this a regular event. We are hoping that people will cheer us on along the way and hopefully spare a euro or two for this worthwhile charity," Setchfield, a member of the Riogordo branch of the Royal British Legion, told SUR in English.

Donations can be made on Scruffy John's JustGiving page: https://tinyurl.com/289vscdz

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Guidance issued as Costa del Sol residential area faces 10-hour water cut while vital work is carried out
  2. 2 Digital Nomad Visa: a gateway to living and working in Spain
  3. 3 Four affected by smoke inhalation after blaze at popular Costa del Sol restaurant
  4. 4 Injured hikers rescued by helicopter after spending night lost on Costa del Sol mountain
  5. 5 Costa del Sol town amends urban plan to build more hotels
  6. 6 Benalmádena invites people of all ages to get into gear for fun cycling event
  7. 7 How to evict the squatters from your property
  8. 8 The canines that provide support at a Costa del Sol hospital
  9. 9 Spanish tennis veteran Albert Ramos calls time on his career
  10. 10 Carsol Ocasión expands with new facilities and a proven formula for success

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Royal British Legion members to take part in 30-kilometre 'kilt walk' along the Costa