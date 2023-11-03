Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Royal British Legion annual Poppy Appeal on the Costa del Sol gets under way

All branches in Malaga province organise annual Poppy Appeals, and all the money collected in Spain stays in the country to help the beneficiaries that live here

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Costa del Sol

Friday, 3 November 2023, 18:05

The Royal British Legion Spain South has launched its 2023 Poppy Appeal, an initiative which is currently being promoted by members of the organisation who are selling the iconic flowers at different locations along the Costa del Sol.

All branches in Malaga province organise annual Poppy Appeals, and all the money collected in Spain stays in the country to help the beneficiaries that live here.

This year, more than a century after its introduction, the RBL launched its new, plastic-free poppy. The historic symbol is made with recycled paper and is the first major redesign in a generation.

The Legion will also host a series of remembrance services organised by different branches in the province to take place on Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 November (Armistice Day).

RBL Spain South was first established in October 1987 with the inauguration of the RBL Costa del Sol, which became the Benalmádena branch. Since then, others appeared along the coast and in inland towns. The branches offer welfare services, a telephone hotline (telephone buddy), bereavement support, crisis grants and assistance with the British Consulate in Malaga.

