Unusual route for lovers of fine cocktails launched for second year in Malaga There are 22 bars taking part in the initiative and offering a total of 60 different cocktails to choose from

The bartenders of Malaga are becoming quite famous for their delicious cocktails, and now there is the chance to enjoy some of the best in the province and also win a free meal at La Sole de El Pimpi. The Cócteles por Malaga route is currently taking place for the second year and there is now an accompanying app which provides news, details of events and information of interest.

This unusual route has been organised by 359 Cocktail Concept in collaboration with GastronÓmico, and the 22 bars which are taking part are offering a total of 60 different cocktails to choose from.

The app can be dowloaded free of charge for Android and iOS mobiles. It shows which bars are taking part in the cocktail route, displays their geolocation and provides information about the cocktails on offer. There is a QR code in each bar, so clients can check-in and be included among their visitors.

Anyone who visits 12 of the participating establishments on the route and has one of their cocktails will be eligible for a free meal or dinner with wine pairing at La Sole de El Pimpi, directly and with no draw involved.

Some of the most important bars in Malaga are taking part. The 22 on the route are: Chester & Punk, La Destilería, La Sole de El Pimpi, Matiz, Ghetto, Renard, Pharmacy, Siroko Plaza, Atrezzo, Pez Wanda, La Vida de la Gente, Buena Vibra, Only You (Carmen y Lola), 1804, Wattana, Blackberry, Sol y Mar, Speakeasy, Tonka, Trocadero Benalmádena, La Plage Casanis and Nosso.

The event is sponsored by Amer Global Brands, Halewood, Varma and Martini, with the collaboration of La Sole de El Pimpi.