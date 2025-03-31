Van driver airlifted to hospital in serious condition after crash on Ronda - Malaga road

The wrecked vehicle, air ambulance and emergency services at the scene of the accident.

Irene Quirante Malaga Monday, 31 March 2025, 11:38 Compartir

A 25-year-old van driver was rushed to the Hospital Clinico in Malaga in an air ambulance after a road traffic accident near Cuevas del Becerro on Sunday 30 March. His condition remains critical. The passenger, also 25, was taken to Ronda in a road ambulance.

The incident happened at the kilometre 25 of the A-367 Ronda - Malaga at 4pm. According to sources, the driver lost control of the vehicle, which rolled several times.

The passenger managed to get out of the van with the help of the emergency services, while the unconscious driver was carefully extricated from the vehicle by firefighters before being transferred to the Malaga city hospital by air ambulance.