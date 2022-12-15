Youth suffers serious head injuries after being attacked with shovel following World Cup altercation The incident happened at a reception centre for unaccompanied migrant minors in Cortes de la Frontera on Wednesday night, following the football game between France and Morocco

A foreign youth is in a serious condition with head injuries in a Malaga hospital after being attacked by two others at a reception centre for unaccompanied migrant minors in Cortes de la Frontera, according to sources close to the incident being investigated by the Guardia Civil.

The incident happened late on Wednesday evening, apparently, in the reception centre for Unaccompanied Foreign Minors (MENA) located on the outskirts of the Serranía de Ronda town. It is believed that the altercation was related to the World Cup football match between France and Morocco.

The victim was initially transferred to the Hospital de la Serranía de Ronda, but from there he was rushed to a specialist unit in Malaga city with serious head injuries, believed to have been caused by a shovel which was used by the attackers.