Eighty-year-old woman puts up fight to stop two youths from stealing her handbag in Ronda

Raquel Merino Malaga Thursday, 5 June 2025, 21:27

National Police officers have arrested two youths, aged 17 and 18, for their alleged involvement in an attempted robbery with violence on an 80-year-old woman in Ronda. The accused were met with strong resistance from the elderly woman who, upon noticing the tugging of her handbag, clung onto her bag, even after she was knocked to the ground.

The incident happened on Avenida de Ronda, while the victim was walking alone in the street when, according to reports, two youths approached her from behind and yanked on her handbag. During the struggle, the woman fell to the ground, but even then she did not let go of her handbag and started screaming for help. A citizen who was parking his car was the first to approach and the youths fled. The victim suffered injuries to her shoulder and bruises to other parts of her body and was taken to the Hospital de la Serranía.

National Police officers began an investigation and followed the clues provided by the victim, including some physical descriptions of the attackers, the clothing they were wearing, and the direction in which they fled. Following the escape route taken by the assailants, the officers gathered CCTV footage from several local businesses and eventually managed to identify the two youths. Their details have been passed to the juvenile prosecutor's office and the courts.