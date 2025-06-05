Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
File image of National Police station in Ronda. SUR
Crime

Eighty-year-old woman puts up fight to stop two youths from stealing her handbag in Ronda

The elderly woman clung on to her bag, even though she was knocked the ground, and began to scream for help

Raquel Merino

Raquel Merino

Malaga

Thursday, 5 June 2025, 21:27

National Police officers have arrested two youths, aged 17 and 18, for their alleged involvement in an attempted robbery with violence on an 80-year-old woman in Ronda. The accused were met with strong resistance from the elderly woman who, upon noticing the tugging of her handbag, clung onto her bag, even after she was knocked to the ground.

The incident happened on Avenida de Ronda, while the victim was walking alone in the street when, according to reports, two youths approached her from behind and yanked on her handbag. During the struggle, the woman fell to the ground, but even then she did not let go of her handbag and started screaming for help. A citizen who was parking his car was the first to approach and the youths fled. The victim suffered injuries to her shoulder and bruises to other parts of her body and was taken to the Hospital de la Serranía.

National Police officers began an investigation and followed the clues provided by the victim, including some physical descriptions of the attackers, the clothing they were wearing, and the direction in which they fled. Following the escape route taken by the assailants, the officers gathered CCTV footage from several local businesses and eventually managed to identify the two youths. Their details have been passed to the juvenile prosecutor's office and the courts.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Wildfire on Costa del Sol quickly brought under control
  2. 2 Costa del Sol cave marks international day with free guided tours
  3. 3 Beatlemania takes over Costa del Sol town this month
  4. 4 Drought restrictions eased in eastern Costa del Sol town after suffering several summers with water cuts
  5. 5 Court ruling casts doubts over major Costa del Sol festival, one of the longest-running in Spain
  6. 6 Summer lifeguard service starts in popular Costa del Sol resort
  7. 7 Netball builds bridges in Malaga: Alhaurín club unites women through sport and community
  8. 8 Torremolinos enhances beaches with new themed showers
  9. 9 Benalmádena to decorate its streets to celebrate Corpus Christi
  10. 10 Contemporary music and dance festival comes to eastern Costa del Sol

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Eighty-year-old woman puts up fight to stop two youths from stealing her handbag in Ronda

Eighty-year-old woman puts up fight to stop two youths from stealing her handbag in Ronda