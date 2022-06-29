Three young people killed after sports car plunges off road near Ronda The vehicle left the road on a dangerous bend and crashed down a steep slope, after the driver appeared to accelerate to get away from a police car in the early hours of this morning

Three young people were killed in the early hours of this Wednesday morning, 29 June, when the vehicle in which they were travelling left the road and crashed down a steep slope in Ronda. For reasons which are as yet unknown, it appears that the driver accelerated fast to try to get away from a police car they saw behind them.

Two of the victims have been identified, and are teenagers; the identity of the third, who was driving, is not yet known but is believed to be around the same age.

The accident occurred about 2.30am on the A-374 just outside Ronda, in an area called La Dehesa. The vehicle, a Mercedes sports car, left the road on a dangerous bend and fell 10-12 metres down the steep incline.

All three occupants were dead when the emergency services arrived, and the car was completely destroyed in the accident.