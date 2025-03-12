Junta speeds up plans to repair Ronda-San Pedro road after major landslide, but without giving a reopening date

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Wednesday, 12 March 2025, 11:25 Compartir

The Junta de Andalucía has activated an emergency plan and budget for the repairs on the road linking Ronda and the Costa del Sol (A-397), but the continuous rain poses challenges in the initial stage of the work. A date for the reopening has not been announced, but it is known that the task will not be easy or quick.

The Junta's delegate in Malaga, Patricia Navarro, has said that, for the work to start, the rain first needs to stop. However, heavy downpours are expected to resume this Thursday, which will push back the deadline, making it impossible to set one at the moment.

Inspections have not ceased because of the rainfall. Technicians have been working in the area since Saturday, when the landslide occurred. They also began installing lifelines on Monday for the initial manual clearing of rocks. They are collaborating with Junta experts, who are checking the damage to the bridge, and a company specialising in vertical work, which is working on the ground.

Without giving any guarantees, technicians have estimated that the work will take "several weeks". The activation of the emergency budget means that the work can be done as quickly as possible, without the restrictions of a tendering process. In addition, there already is a work plan for the road containing all the necessary actions.

'It won't be easy and it won't be quick'

"After the first assessments, it has become clear that the process will be very complex," said Navarro. The current weather conditions hinder the first phase, which will be to secure the mountain and remove the fallen rocks. Moreover, the viaduct (bridge) will be in need of thorough reconstruction.

The size of the landslide is impressive, to say the least: 90-metre-high slope, blocking 3,000 square metres of road and a 250-metre stretch in Benahavís. The rocks fell on the viaduct, which makes the road "completely unusable" and leaves no possibility for establishing a detour road.

"The aim of Fomento (the regional government's road network and transport department) is to start the repair work when the weather permits and for traffic to resume as soon as possible, but it is not going to be quick or easy," said Navarro. "We are very aware of how this affects the economy of the area. Regional minister Rocío Díaz's intention is to act as quickly as possible to minimise the economic and social impact."

Alternatives

Currently, the alternatives for the traffic in the area are the A-367 to Ardales, and from there the A-357 to Malaga; the A-7 towards the Costa del Sol; the A-355, from Coín to Marbella; or the A-369 towards the westernmost area, from Gaucín to Manilva.

In recent years, the A-397 has received up to three million euros in investments in slope stabilisation and other maintenance work. In addition, the Junta delegate revealed that it already has environmental authorisation for a project that aims to create several sections with a third lane and reduce the sharpest bends to improve traffic flow and road safety.

Fomento has also asked bus companies to increase public transport connections between Ronda and the coast, with more frequent services and improved quality.