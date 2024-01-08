Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
View of the sky from Cuevas del Becerro. EPI_FOTO
This is the first village in Malaga province to be recognised for the &#039;excellent quality of its night sky&#039;
Astronomy

This is the first village in Malaga province to be recognised for the 'excellent quality of its night sky'

The Starlight Foundation has selected the municipality near Ronda as a perfect area for star-gazing enthusiasts

Vanessa Melgar

Vanessa Melgar

Ronda

Monday, 8 January 2024, 12:37

Compartir

Cuevas del Becerro has become the first Starlight municipality in the province of Malaga, a title awarded by the Starlight Foundation, the town hall has said.

This is based on the "exceptional quality of its night sky", which, the council said, "reinforces our position as an inland tourist destination".

The town hall explained that the foundation operates internationally and is committed to the preservation of dark skies for star-gazing.

"It awards this distinction to those destinations that stand out for the quality of their night skies, thus contributing to global awareness of the importance of maintaining dark environments for astronomical observation," it said.

"This achievement puts Cuevas del Becerro on the map as a unique tourist destination in the province, where visitors can enjoy unparalleled starry nights and participate in astronomical observation activities," it continued, highlighting star-gazing as a valuable attraction from a tourism point of view.

Carlos Lozano Ramírez, councillor for tourism, said: "We are very grateful for this recognition, which not only highlights the beauty of our sky, but also strengthens our position as an inland tourist destination that tries to do things right from the start. We invite those who wish to enjoy an uncrowded tourist destination to discover the magic of Cuevas del Becerro and to join us in the preservation of our natural treasures and our unique historical heritage."

Although Cuevas has won this recognition, the entire Serranía de Ronda area has expressed its commitment to promoting the night sky as a tourist attraction.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Facemasks return in health facilities of three regions of Spain due to spike in flu, Covid-19 and respiratory infections
  2. 2 How can I tell if I have the flu, a common cold or Covid-19?
  3. 3 Spain's National Police force issues alert as number of home burglaries rise, and this is what to look out for
  4. 4 Thousands of harmless, glass-like sea creatures wash up on Costa del Sol beach - but what are they and why are they here?
  5. 5 Unlucky driver suffers an accident, escapes from vehicle through window and then plunges five metres into a roadside storm drain
  6. 6 'Radical transformation' of Virgen del Carmen marina in Marbella proposed
  7. 7 Plucky Malaga CF, out of Spain's Copa del Rey
  8. 8 Malaga-Marbella coastal train plan: seven official projects in 162 years, but with this be the definitive one?
  9. 9 Weather data for Malaga since 2019 highlights the drought crisis facing the province
  10. 10 Rafael Nadal to miss the Australian Open after fresh injury setback

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad