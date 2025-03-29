The village some 20km from the mountain town of Ronda with an island at its heart

Javier Almellones Cuevas del Becerro Saturday, 29 March 2025, 08:25 Compartir

A small olive grove and several orchards are to be found in the centre of this Malaga province village, some 20km from Ronda on the A-367. It is an unusual image, almost exclusive to Cuevas del Becerro, a village where agriculture is as important as water. This wild, rural oasis is part of what is known in this place as the 'barrio de la Isla', the island district. It is not a monument, neither is it a site of great ecological value, but it is an unexpected anomaly to be found in an urban environment, so it always comes as a bit of a surprise to first-time visitors.

There is also a small park, but the most impressive things found there are the cultivated plots of land in the centre of the village. The Carrizal river, whose natural flow is trapped within an irrigation channel, provides the watery soundtrack to this site.

You can get there from several nearby footpaths or locations. The most recommended trail is the Fuentes route, a truly splendid walk, especially after a good bout of rain.

Water is very present in the village thanks to many landmarks, such as its network of spring-water fountains or the Tilín walkway.

Here again we must look to the Carrizal, a tributary of the De las Cuevas river, because it not only crosses the village centre, but it also provides some great views of nature in action, despite its short length.

The place where this water source springs forth with some force, known as the Nacimiento de Cuevas del Becerro, is but a few metres from the heart of the village. This hydrological year since October 1 has seen the source overflow on more than one occasion thanks to good rainfall, leaving locals and visitors alike with some impressive images as water gushes from several points at the same time, even flowing down steps.

Zoom The Carrizal river runs through the town, passing through the Isla neighborhood. J.A.

From there you can go along the Paseo del Carrizal, a pretty, pedestrianised walkway that leads into the village. The water course almost slips out of sight, although you can still hear it flowing by until it appears again in the district of La Villa. That whisper of water becomes a roar as it leaves the village above an old mill. This is the Cao, a waterfall that is really putting on a show this spring. It is one of the landmarks of the aforementioned Fuentes route.

Zoom Calle Jardines is one of the streets not to be missed when visiting this village. J.A.

From there the water rushes towards the De las Cuevas river, which cuts across the entire municipality. Further on it joins the Guadalteba, the river that lends its name to this fertile valley and on to one of the larger reservoirs in the province of Malaga.

To reach the river from the Cao waterfall you can go via the so-called Tilín walkway located a few steps below the village centre, with very different sights and sounds of nature.

Water is also very present in this village thanks to its different fountains, many of them with centuries of history. From the area around the 'nacimiento' source, visitors will come across several fountains like La Fuentezuela, La Era or Resbalaeros. If staying by the De las Cuevas river, fountains such as El Caño or Los Frailes are worth seeing, as are Gertrudis, El Puentecillo, El Patito or Los Leones in the village centre.

All of them are key features of the aforementioned Fuentes hiking trail that, with a distance of just over three kilometres, provides one of the easiest walks to enjoy running water at the beginning of spring.

Besides water, there are other natural elements that feature around Cuevas del Becerro. The area is surrounded by limestone mountain ranges that create beautiful contrasts with the fertile, cultivated plots in the village. Many of these places can be explored on foot thanks to other hiking trails.

Cuevas del Becerro is also an ideal location for observing the skies. In fact, for over a year now it has officially been designated a 'Starlight' municipality, awarded in recognition of its geographical location and altitude above sea level that is deemed suitable for stargazing.

And we must not forget its gastronomic offer, since there, in addition to various handmade products, such as bread, there is a tempting range of bars, restaurants and shops.