Protest march called in Ronda to demand better road connections in the Serranía

This Saturday 5 April the Serranía de Ronda is being called to take action, to protest and demand improvements to the area's road network and transport links from the various governing bodies. Apymer, the association for small and medium-sized businesses in Ronda and Campillos, in collaboration with the platform Autovía Ya, has called for a demonstration that comes after the A-397 Ronda-San Pedro Alcántara road was closed to traffic. The closure followed the collapse of a mountain slope onto a viaduct above the municipality of Benahavís due to recent rains. This vital road link for Ronda to the Costa del Sol has further highlighted the weakness of road and rail connections in the local Serranía area.

The protest will demand the "urgent" repair of this key road that links Ronda with San Pedro Alcántara. The Junta de Andalucía's forecasts suggest its partial re-opening in four and a half months and a complete re-opening in six months. The protest will also demand an improvement to this road that is used daily by thousands of commuting workers and tourists. To this will be added the demand for a more "deserving" road network in the area and upping the pressure for a dual carriageway connecting the historic mountain town with Malaga city, which is progressing at a slow pace.

On the posters announcing the demonstration, under the slogan 'Speak, Serrania de Ronda, speak', it is made clear that the town is without access to the Costa del Sol because of the closure of the A-397 road which has 365 curves and bends, that the area is the "worst" in all Andalucía for communication links and "the most forgotten", as well as being the only major town (over 30,000 residents) without a motorway connection.

The protest march will begin at 12 noon on Avenida Martínez Astein in Ronda and will then head down the popular shopping street known as Calle La Bola, ending at the Plaza Teniente Arce, next to the bullring, where a manifesto will be read.

Calling for improved access

The organisers have announced that action groups from various fields, business associations from San Pedro Alcántara, Marbella, Benahavís and Campo de Gibraltar will join the march, as well as Ronda's mayor, Maripaz Fernández (PP), and her counterpart in Arriate, Francisco Javier Anet (PSOE). In addition, they have sent a letter to the local mayors in the rest of the Serranía to encourage them and residents of their municipalities to join the demonstration.

The Serranía de Ronda will once again demonstrate for improved communications as it did in April 2018 when a massive protest that attracted around 5,000 people marched through the streets of the town.