Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Another road near Ronda closed in both directions due to landslide
Traffic

Another road near Ronda closed in both directions due to landslide

The MA-7402 located in the municipality of Ronda has been closed since 22 March, pending repair work authorisation

Almudena Nogués

Almudena Nogués

Málaga

Friday, 4 April 2025, 17:38

The MA-7402 road is still inoperative after a landslide caused its closure on 22 March. The road is still closed at kilometre 11.500 in both directions, pending authorisation from the regional ministry of culture for repairs to begin.

The landslide only affects an area about 500 metres from the entrance of the Acinipo archaeological site. The site can still be accessed by foot.

Located 18 kilometres from Ronda's town centre, Acinipo is an ancient Roman city dating back to the 3rd century B.C. It is located in a large limestone area of Tertiary origin, with an average altitude of 999 metres above sea level.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Guidance issued as Costa del Sol residential area faces 10-hour water cut while vital work is carried out
  2. 2 Digital Nomad Visa: a gateway to living and working in Spain
  3. 3 Four affected by smoke inhalation after blaze at popular Costa del Sol restaurant
  4. 4 Injured hikers rescued by helicopter after spending night lost on Costa del Sol mountain
  5. 5 Malaga is second province in Spain with the most British residents who have taken out post-Brexit TIE cards
  6. 6 Costa del Sol town amends urban plan to build more hotels
  7. 7 How to evict the squatters from your property
  8. 8 Benalmádena invites people of all ages to get into gear for fun cycling event
  9. 9 Why is life insurance important for people?
  10. 10 Fuengirola continues to roll out its municipal parking plan with more spaces on seafront

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Another road near Ronda closed in both directions due to landslide