Another road near Ronda closed in both directions due to landslide

The MA-7402 road is still inoperative after a landslide caused its closure on 22 March. The road is still closed at kilometre 11.500 in both directions, pending authorisation from the regional ministry of culture for repairs to begin.

The landslide only affects an area about 500 metres from the entrance of the Acinipo archaeological site. The site can still be accessed by foot.

Located 18 kilometres from Ronda's town centre, Acinipo is an ancient Roman city dating back to the 3rd century B.C. It is located in a large limestone area of Tertiary origin, with an average altitude of 999 metres above sea level.