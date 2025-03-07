Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The street level car park of La Concepción as it stands at present. V. M.
Underground car park on site of former barracks in Ronda to cost 7.4 million euros
Infrastructure

Underground car park on site of former barracks in Ronda to cost 7.4 million euros

The town council's plans are for the new car park to have three storeys with 484 spaces and an open square at street level

Vanessa Melgar

Vanessa Melgar

Friday, 7 March 2025, 18:23

The future car park on the site of the old military barracks of La Concepción in Ronda town centre will cost an estimated 7.4 million euros. It will also be underground, with three levels and 484 parking spaces, finished with a large, open square at street level, according to Ronda's mayor María de la Paz Fernández.

This plot of land was handed over to the town hall by Spain's Ministry of Defence. There used to be a barracks on the site but the building was demolished years ago and a street-level car park was created, which is still in operation today. In exchange for the land, the town hall increased the buildability of other military-owned land in Ronda, in the district of San Cristóbal.

The mayor added that the square will be more than 4,500 square metres in size, that traffic will also be reorganised around the square and there will be some embellishments to the surrounding area.

The plot in question is almost 4,600 square metres in size and the planned underground structure will occupy 18,312 square metres in total. "The distribution of the type of parking spaces includes both a rotation system and the provision of parking spaces by subscription, thus combining the possibility that both residents of the area and visitors can make use of this infrastructure, thus facilitating parking in the heart of the town centre," said the mayor. She estimates that the tender for construction can be put out in May.

The intention is to relieve parking problems in Ronda with this facility, as is being done already in different parts of the town by promoting other car parks and parking areas.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Pretty inland Malaga town hopes to exceed one million tourists in 2025
  2. 2 Costa business owner kidnapped and beaten by three hooded and armed men before being left injured on roadside
  3. 3 Prizes up for grabs during popular Costa del Sol tapas event
  4. 4 Brics, an open door to replace the US dollar or bricked up?
  5. 5 Foreign residents fight against non-biodegradable waste on the coast
  6. 6 Glamour-flavoured pancakes in Puerto Banús
  7. 7 Ugandan school rainwater collection tank campaign on the coast far exceeds intended target
  8. 8 Feminism to take to streets of Malaga on 8 March as an example of unity: 'Equality is still in its infancy'
  9. 9 Luxury holiday rentals are becoming a booming phenomenon in Marbella
  10. 10 Mijas schoolchildren learn importance of correct waste management

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Underground car park on site of former barracks in Ronda to cost 7.4 million euros