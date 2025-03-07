Underground car park on site of former barracks in Ronda to cost 7.4 million euros

Vanessa Melgar Friday, 7 March 2025, 18:23 Compartir

The future car park on the site of the old military barracks of La Concepción in Ronda town centre will cost an estimated 7.4 million euros. It will also be underground, with three levels and 484 parking spaces, finished with a large, open square at street level, according to Ronda's mayor María de la Paz Fernández.

This plot of land was handed over to the town hall by Spain's Ministry of Defence. There used to be a barracks on the site but the building was demolished years ago and a street-level car park was created, which is still in operation today. In exchange for the land, the town hall increased the buildability of other military-owned land in Ronda, in the district of San Cristóbal.

The mayor added that the square will be more than 4,500 square metres in size, that traffic will also be reorganised around the square and there will be some embellishments to the surrounding area.

The plot in question is almost 4,600 square metres in size and the planned underground structure will occupy 18,312 square metres in total. "The distribution of the type of parking spaces includes both a rotation system and the provision of parking spaces by subscription, thus combining the possibility that both residents of the area and visitors can make use of this infrastructure, thus facilitating parking in the heart of the town centre," said the mayor. She estimates that the tender for construction can be put out in May.

The intention is to relieve parking problems in Ronda with this facility, as is being done already in different parts of the town by promoting other car parks and parking areas.