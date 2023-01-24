Street art in Cortes nominated for best in the world in 2022 Sake Ink’s tribute to washerwomen in Cañada del Real Tesoro features on the façade of a building in the Serranía de Ronda town

Cortes de la Frontera, specifically the Estación de Cortes or Cañada del Real Tesoro district, is in the spotlight of urban art worldwide, thanks to the work carried out by the Cordoban artist Sake Ink (@sakeink / sakeink .com) on the facade of a building last summer.

The large-scale street art, dedicated to the washerwomen of the town, through which the riverGuadiaro River flows; has been nominated as one the best in the world among a total of a hundred works, distributed worldwide, by Street Art Cities, a digital platform dedicated to the promotion of the art.

The platform selects murals created during the year, month by month, which are ranked by popular vote. From this process the hundred nominees are decided each year.

“Last August Lavanderas, as the work is called, was the fourth best in the world," said Sake, a native of Baena, who was very excited. "These are the best artists in the world and I am thrilled that I am included... it never ceases to amaze me," he said.

He valued Cortes de la Frontera's commitment to urban art. "In two years they have created seven murals," he said. The town has murals on facades, dedicated cork cutters, fauna and flora - including a roe deer and some mushrooms - and to childhood in the main town, and to the washerwomen and the train, in the Estación. They are tributes to the traditions, past and present, of this town in the Valle del Guadiaro, in the Serranía de Ronda. It is located in the Los Alcornocales Natural Park, which is why one of the murals features the roe deer and another cork cutting, which is still plays a large role in the local economy of the town.

Winning work in 2021, by Diego As, in Lugo / STREET ART CITIES

Outside Cortes, Sake has created street art in Cordoba, Granada, Madrid, Mallorca, Tenerife, Ibiza, Antwerp, Bristol and Mexico, among other places such as Tangier and Wiesbaden.

To vote for the Sake mural, you need to download the Street Art Cities app, register via email, and search for your favourite.