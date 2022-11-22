Five solar farm projects in Ronda and the Serranía turned down by Junta The regional government has issued an unfavourable report for the planning applications in Ronda, Cañete la Real and Cuevas del Becerro

Cañete La Real is one area where applications have been made for solar parks. C / . Codes

A protest group formed by people who would be affected by solar energy parks in Ronda and the Serranía has said that the Junta de Andalucía has issued an unfavourable environmental report for five projects and their transmission cables in Ronda, Cañete La Real and Cuevas del Becerro.

The Plataforma de Afectados has been campaigning against the massive and uncontrolled installation of photovoltaic mega-parks in the area

Like other areas, the Serranía de Ronda experienced a very large number of applications to build solar farms of this type, once EU funds were assigned to finance renewable energy projects. In Ronda alone there have been nearly 30.

This situation has been strongly opposed by councils, associations and individuals who insist they are not against renewable energies but that the installation of such projects must be planned and controlled.

They have pointed out that the size of these parks will have a major environmental and social impact, and that many companies are applying for permission for a large number of solar parks instead of one huge one because the process is simpler and it is a way to get round stricter regulations.