Snow falls again in Malaga's Sierra de las Nieves national park, in pictures

On Saturday the highest areas of the Parque Nacional Sierra de las Nieves in Malaga province were covered in white thanks to the snowfall left by the high impact storm Jana in the area.

This Sunday it is snowing more heavily and snow is being recorded at altutides above 1,200 metres above sea level, in the area of the national park accessed from the A-397 road between Ronda and San Pedro Alcántara, which remains blocked due to a landslide on Saturday morning.

It is not only in this natural area of Malaga province that the snow has made its presence felt, but also in other high points, and even in the neighbouring province of Cadiz.