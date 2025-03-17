Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Snow covers the mountains in Malaga province
Antonio Jesús Galiano
Weather

Snow covers the mountains in Malaga province

While rain has fallen on the nearby Costa del Sol, the province's highest peaks, El Torrecilla in Sierra de las Nieves and La Maroma in Tejeda-Almijara, have a wintry appearance, just days before spring

Rossel Aparicio

Rossel Aparicio

Malaga

Monday, 17 March 2025, 11:17

Konrad has left and Laurence has taken its place after a brief respite over the weekend. In the province of Malaga, the inclement weather left an (impressive) layer of white in the Sierra de las Nieves national park on Sunday 16 March. Snow has also returned to the highest peaks of the Sierras Tejeda, Almijara and Alhama, in the Axarquía region of Spain.

As shown by the spectacular images taken by a group of expert mountaineers - and shared by Malaga meteorology expert and SUR blog writer José Luis Escudero - snow covers Torrecilla peak and other points in the area.

Despite the abundant cloud cover, snow could also be seen on Sunday from the Costa del Sol on the highest peak of the province, La Maroma, which stands 2,069 metres above sea level, or La Navachica, at 1,831 metres above sea level both in the Tejeda-Almijara mountains in the Axarquía, east of Malaga.

National meteorological agency Aemet has activated an amber weather warningfor Ronda, Guadalhorce and the Costa del Sol for this Monday and Tuesday for accumulated rainfall in one hour of 25mm. In 12 hours an accumulated rainfall of up to 70mm is expected on Tuesday.

Snowfall and low temperatures

At the national level, the forecast of snowfall and very low temperatures, especially in the northern half, will activate alerts in six regions this Sunday.

Aemet forecasts snowfall in the northern half of the peninsula, especially in the Central System, the Iberian System, the Northern Plateau, Alcarria de Guadalajara and the Pyrenees. It also expects locally heavy and persistent rain at the end of the day in Huelva. Locally heavy frosts in the Pyrenees. Very strong gusts are likely in the Alcaraz and Segura mountain ranges and in the central peaks of Tenerife.

