Sierra de las Nieves road closed due to ice Access to the national park from the Ronda-San Pedro road was close to vehicles this Wednesday morning

The snowfall in the Sierra de la Nieves on Tuesday evening has led to the closure to traffic this Wednesday morning of the route into the national park from the Ronda-San Pedro road in the Conejeras area. The risk caused by the formation of ice sheets on the road is what led the Junta de Andalucía's environment agency to take the decision.

A covering of snow was visible this Wednesday, 25 January, on the highest peaks of the park, as well as surrounding mountains.

Las Conejeras. / SUR

From Yunquera, Torrecilla, the park's highest peak at 1,919 metres above sea level, could be seen covered in snow.

In the Ronda area the rainfall on Tuesday was less intense than in other parts of the province where hail and snow reached the beach and towns such as Mijas.