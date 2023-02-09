Three lost hikers located in Ronda’s Sierra de la Nieves National Park One of the group was showing the first signs of hypothermia when found by environmental agents, who were unable to reach them by vehicle due to deep snow

Environment agents have rescued a group of hikers from Ronda’s Sierra de las Nieves National Park after they became lost. One of the three was apparently showing the first signs of hypothermia, when they were located by Medio Ambiente staff.

After calling for help, the hikers headed down the track from one of the highest points in the area to Puerto of Los Pilones, where they were met by the rescue team who had to make their way to them on foot due to the impossibility of using a vehicle due to the accumulation of half-a-metre of snow. There was also a storm and fog in the area.

Medio Ambiente officials have asked for caution from the public when accessing the National Park. It is possible to reach the Quejigales recreational area by car, but from there you have to take the path on foot if you want to ascend to the height where snow has fallen.