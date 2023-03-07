Serranía de Ronda village installs a giant park bench to give tourism a lift

The unusual feature, which stands three metres tall, was constructed by local residents and municipal workers in Jubrique

SUR Jubrique Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

To enable residents and visitors to enjoy the stunning views from the Mirador del Peñón Encantado, Jubrique town hall has installed a giant bench of huge proportions in the area.

The park bench, which measures three metres in height and two-and-a-half metres in length, was constructed by local residents and municipal workers, who collaborated on the project to celebrate the village's cultural week (Semana Blanca), which ended at the weekend.

With the intention of promoting the tourist attractions of the municipality, a pictogram totem has been installed next to the bench, which has texts in Braille, and QR codes with explanatory videos that refer to the natural history of the surroundings of the Mirador del Peñón Encantado.

The town hall said that the new tourist attraction is an inclusive project with the aim of turning Jubrique into «an open space for all people to enjoy and to stimulate the landscape of the Valle del Genal».