Serranía de Ronda village expands its popular 'enchanted forest' route for tourists

In July, the 'Bosque Encantado de Parauta' (enchanted forest of Parauta), will be one year old. It is a route that starts in the village located in the upper Genal valley, in the Serranía de Ronda, and heads into the chestnut groves that surround the municipality. There are almost two kilometres dotted with scenes featuring goblins, wizards and fairies, elements made of chestnut wood by the renowned local artist Diego Guerrero. "We have calculated that around 40,000 people have visited the forest since it was set up," explained Guerrero, who did not want to reveal too many details of the new attractions that will be installed along the route.

"We had two options: either to extend the route or to place more items, let's say, to fill in the current gaps," said Guerrero, who also added that several scenes have already been installed in the town centre itself: "Some older people don't go on the route and stay in the town," he said.

Guerrero said that the idea for the enchanted forest came from the local legend that exists in the village, which tells how a local woman who immersed herself in the Pinsapo de La Escalereta, a natural monument in the Sierra de las Nieves National Park, in the municipality of Parauta: "She took care of Nature, of the four elements, and when she died she buried herself there and the pinsapo tree was born. It opened a door that connected with another world, with elves, fairies and wizards", explained this native of Parauta, who pointed out that the scenes have been created on dead trees, those in the process of drying out and with pruning remains. "We have not been able to harvest chestnuts for several years, since many been attacked by invasive wasps and I thought we had to do something related to tourism", said the artist.

Rafael Cruces is one of the people who recently visited the enchanted forest: "We are from here but we live in Germany. We came here on the recommendation of a relative, especially for the children, and what we have seen is very beautiful", said the visitor.

Meanwhile, the acting mayoress of Parauta, Katrin Ortega, has announced that other spaces will be set up as leisure areas to enhance the attraction of her village.