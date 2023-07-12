Ronda to cut off supply to most fountains to save water The mountain town, just inland from the Costa del Sol, is also banning the filling of swimming pools and car washing outside designated areas and will remove grass areas to be replaced by shrubs that need less watering

Ronda town hall has unveiled a series of measures aimed at saving water in the current drought situation, and which comply with the Junta de Andalucía decree.

On Thursday 6 July, the town’s councillor for the Environment, Jorge Fernández, accompanied by Pablo Bravo, head of service at Aqualia, which is responsible for managing the water supply in Ronda, explained that the water supply "is not compromised in Ronda", as the level of the aquifers is practically the same as the previous summer. "It has dropped a little," said the Aqualia manager, who called for a "responsible use of water", especially at this time of year.

Fernández announced that the water supply will be cut in almost all the fountains, drinking fountains and ornamental fountains that do not have a closed circuit. "The Pilar del Barrio del San Francisco and the Fuente de los Ocho Caños will be maintained, for architectural reasons, as cutting off the water supply could affect these monuments," he said.

Likewise, it will be forbidden to fill swimming pools and wash cars outside the points dedicated to this activity. Street washing, which the Ronda town hall used to do on a regular basis, will be limited to exceptional cases, for hygiene reasons.

Areas of grass in the town will be eliminated and "will be replaced by shrubs that need less water resources," said Fernández. He also referred to the recent replacement of natural grass by artificial turf on the football field at the sports centre. This involved an investment of around half a million euros and is saving 60,000 litres of water per day. "Above all, we must use water responsibly, and remember we are in a drought," Fernández said.