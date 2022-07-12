Ronda rail services grind to a halt after freight train derailment in the middle of the night Engineers are working to remove the last of the convoy of 32 wagons from the line, and passengers who planned to travel by train are being transported by bus

A freight train run by the Low Cost Rail company derailed at Ronda station in the early hours of this Tuesday morning (12 July), and the Renfe railway operating company has laid on bus services for passengers as an alternative means of transport.

The train, with 32 freight wagons, had travelled from Algeciras and was on its way to Corbera Alta when it derailed, affecting two of the tracks. By 1am the first 22 carriages had been removed to Bobadilla station, leaving ten still in Ronda. Engineers are working to clear the line again, but say conditions are complicated.

Sources say nobody was hurt in the accident. The works mean that the level crossing in Calle Cordoba in Ronda is having to be closed at intervals, and this is creating some traffic jams.