Policeman injured after car smashes into his vehicle at accident scene in Ronda

Irene Quirante Malaga Monday, 23 September 2024, 13:46 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

A Guardia Civil officer had to be transferred to hospital by ambulance after being the victim of a rear-end car smash while he was at the scene of an accident that had happened previously. The incident happened on the A-367 road in Ronda and, although he was not seriously injured, the policeman is on medical sick leave due to trauma and bruises suffered as a result of the blow.

This was confirmed to SUR by sources from Jucil, the association that will provide support for the police officer through its legal representative in Malaga, Pablo Rosa. Apparently, the Guardia Civil patrol was at kilometre 29 of the road to assist a broken-down van. The officers parked the vehicle on the hard shoulder of the road, which connects Ronda with Cuevas del Becerro.

The policeman was in the patrol car carrying out checks when another car apparently smashed into the Guardia Civil vehicle, causing injuries to the officer. It seems that the driver involved in the accident was dazzled by the sunlight and did not see the police car. He was described as an elderly man who tested negative for alcohol.

The Guardia Civil officer was taken by ambulance to hospital, where he was treated for bruises and underwent medical tests to rule out further issues. This week, however, he was still on sick leave due to his injuries.

As a result of this incident, Jucil has once again called for Guardia Civil officers to be considered as a group of high-risk professions. In this regard, the association stressed that, specifically in the case of the traffic division group, the chances of suffering an accident during work shifts are considerably increased.