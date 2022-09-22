Montejaque resumes its fight against the French this weekend The village in the Guadiaro Valley celebrates its reenactment of the Battle of La Puente, in 1810, with a range of activities

The village of Montejaque, in the Serranía de Ronda, is to stage a reenactment of the 1810 Battle of La Puente against the French this weekend.

The event will commence on Friday 23 September with a parade at 7pm and, later, an opening speech by SUR journalist José Miguel Aguilar, a local of Montejaque. This will be followed by two theatrical performances.

On Saturday the reenactment will continue with theatrical scenes and flamenco performances, among others. And on Sunday, activities will draw to a close, after further events, at 5pm.