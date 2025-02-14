Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The wrecked lorry after the flames were extinguished. CPB
Lorry gutted by fire after blaze on provincial border between Malaga and Cadiz
112 incident

Lorry gutted by fire after blaze on provincial border between Malaga and Cadiz

Firefighters from the Serranía de Ronda rushed to the scene to extinguish the flames

Vanessa Melgar

Vanessa Melgar

Ronda

Friday, 14 February 2025, 10:37

Firefighters from fire stations in Ronda and Algatocin - part of Malaga's provincial fire brigade (CPB) - were called out in the early hours of Thursday morning after a lorry caught fire on the A-373 road between Cortes de la Frontera and Ubrique. It happened at around 3.30am.

The incident specifically happened at kilometre 52 of this road, in the municipality of Cortes, near the provincial border between Cadiz and Malaga.

The flames consumed the lorry and the attached trailer, fortunately without causing any personal injury to the driver.

CPB firefighters also responded to another incident on Thursday in Ronda after a blaze broke out in a flat in Calle Acinipo, which generated a lot of smoke.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Four arrested for series of thefts from Costa del Sol restaurants
  2. 2 Two stabbings in one week on eastern Costa del Sol
  3. 3 This is the Costa del Sol town that's hosting a beer festival this weekend
  4. 4 Droopy eyelids and under-eye bags!
  5. 5 Fuengirola to double the number of smart rubbish bins in view of their effectiveness
  6. 6 Cártama Oval prepares for more than a month of top European cricket action
  7. 7 Spanish party Vox invites European allies to Patriots summit in Madrid
  8. 8 Fuengirola to host Perrock festival for benefit of local animal shelters this weekend
  9. 9 Malaga province gets set for unadulterated carnival fun
  10. 10 Dogs on eastern Costa del Sol get new facilities at popular park

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Lorry gutted by fire after blaze on provincial border between Malaga and Cadiz