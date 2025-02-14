Lorry gutted by fire after blaze on provincial border between Malaga and Cadiz

The wrecked lorry after the flames were extinguished.

Firefighters from fire stations in Ronda and Algatocin - part of Malaga's provincial fire brigade (CPB) - were called out in the early hours of Thursday morning after a lorry caught fire on the A-373 road between Cortes de la Frontera and Ubrique. It happened at around 3.30am.

The incident specifically happened at kilometre 52 of this road, in the municipality of Cortes, near the provincial border between Cadiz and Malaga.

The flames consumed the lorry and the attached trailer, fortunately without causing any personal injury to the driver.

CPB firefighters also responded to another incident on Thursday in Ronda after a blaze broke out in a flat in Calle Acinipo, which generated a lot of smoke.