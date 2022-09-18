MA-8301 road closed after wildfire declared this Sunday in the Malaga municipality of Jubrique Three helicopters and 43 Infoca forest firefighters are tackling the blaze, which is now described as 'stabilised'

The Andalusian forest firefighting service, Plan Infoca, has this Sunday, 18 September, declared a new forest fire declared this time in the Malaga municipality of Jubrique, specifically in the La Rozuela area.

#IFJubrique | Activado un helicóptero pesado Kamov con base en La Almoraima (Cádiz), medio del @mitecogob



Medios actuales: 3🚁 (2 pesados), 2 y 42 (bomberos forestales, #TOP y #AAMM).



📹El Súper Puma desembarca la Brica de Cártama y pasa a bombardero para atacar las 🔥. pic.twitter.com/SK72arByy0 INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) September 18, 2022

Three helicopters, two fire engines and 43 forest firefighters have travelled to the area. Two operations technicians and two environmental agents are also in attendance.

At around 2pm Plan Infoca crews described the wildfire as 'stabilised', while efforts continued to control and fully extinguish it.

#IFJubrique, zona de La Rozuela. El Súper Puma de la Brica de Cártama orbita el incendio con un doble objetivo: por un lado, el técnico observa cómo está el fuego, por otro, el piloto busca un lugar seguro en el que desembarcar la brigada. pic.twitter.com/70e8HXco8W INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) September 18, 2022