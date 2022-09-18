MA-8301 road closed after wildfire declared this Sunday in the Malaga municipality of Jubrique

PLAN INFOCA

MA-8301 road closed after wildfire declared this Sunday in the Malaga municipality of Jubrique

Three helicopters and 43 Infoca forest firefighters are tackling the blaze, which is now described as 'stabilised'

ROSSEL APARICIO Malaga

The Andalusian forest firefighting service, Plan Infoca, has this Sunday, 18 September, declared a new forest fire declared this time in the Malaga municipality of Jubrique, specifically in the La Rozuela area.

Three helicopters, two fire engines and 43 forest firefighters have travelled to the area. Two operations technicians and two environmental agents are also in attendance.

At around 2pm Plan Infoca crews described the wildfire as 'stabilised', while efforts continued to control and fully extinguish it.

