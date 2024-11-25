Ronda village tries to return to normality after the havoc of the 'Dana' storm

Vanessa Melgar Ronda Monday, 25 November 2024, 18:57

The small village of Jimera de Líbar, in the Guadiaro Valley, in the Serranía de Ronda, is slowly returning to normality after a nearby river burst its banks during the 'Dana' storm resulting in extensive damage a fortnight ago.

The river El Chorro overflowed and dragged rocks and debris through the village, where barely 400 people live. It caused the Paseo del Chorro to flood, which was full of stones, as well as a meat company, Cárnicas Medina Domínguez, and a children's playground, among other places. Homes were also flooded in La Estación de Jimera de Líbar.

Almost a fortnight later, the village is still assessing the damage without being able to yet put together a total figure on how much repairs will cost. Council workers are continuing to remove rocks throughout the village, while clean-up work is also ongoing at Cárnicas Medina Domínguez, where flood waters reached almost two metres.

Provincial authority (Diputación) president Francisco Salado travelled to Jimera on Friday 22 November, and also to La Estación de Cortes de la Frontera, where the 'Dana' also wreaked havoc.

In Jimera, Salado was accompanied by the provincial head of economy and the vice-president and president of the provincial consortium of firefighters (CPB) of Malaga, María del Carmen Martínez and Manuel Marmolejo. Jimera mayor Francisco Javier Lobo accompanied them as they visited part of the riverbed of El Chorro where it had burst its banks. They said, "The recovery of Jimera is going to be complicated, it is going to need a lot of economic resources."

Salado also pointed out "what cannot be seen", in relation to possible damage, among others, to the sewage and rainwater drains.

"The Diputación is going to be there, perhaps not as quickly as we would all like, because the administration is slow, to recover the infrastructure and so that if it happens again, there is as little damage as possible, with preventive measures," said Salado, who pointed out that the first municipal economic assistance plan of 2025 will be dedicated to flood-hit municipalities.