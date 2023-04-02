Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The injured woman is rescued by emergency services in Ronda. CPB
Injured woman rescued by firefighters after Ronda viewpoint fall

The victim was carried on a stretcher, so that she could receive health care, after falling near a viewpoint for the town’s famous bridge

Europa Press

Ronda

Sunday, 2 April 2023, 20:25

Firefighters from Malaga’s provincial brigade have rescued a woman who suffered a fall in Plaza María Auxiliadora, near the viewpoint for Ronda’s ‘puente nuevo’ bridge, which straddles the mountain town's famous gorge.

After receiving the alert at around 4.35pm crews rushed to the scene and then carried the injured woman on a stretcher.

Although the victim did not fall from a great height, she injured her shoulder, possibly with a fracture, for which she needed health care.

