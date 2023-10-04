Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Paraglider rescue in Ronda. Civil Protection Ronda
Injured paraglider airlifted to hospital after bad landing in Ronda
112 incident

Injured paraglider airlifted to hospital after bad landing in Ronda

An English-speaking caller alerted the 112 Andalucía emergency services control centre to the incident involving a man in his thirties

SUR

Malaga

Wednesday, 4 October 2023, 10:52

Compartir

A man in his thirties was injured on Tuesday evening (3 October) when he suffered a hard landing in the municipality of Ronda in Malaga province, according to 112 Andalucía.

The incident was reported just before six o'clock, when the multilingual staff of the emergency service coordination centre were alerted by a caller in English. The caller said that a paraglider had been injured on landing and was suffering from back pain.

112 Andalucía staff managed to identify the location of the accident using GPS coordinates and alerted the ambulance service), National and Local Police forces in Ronda, as well as the town's Civil Protection volunteer team and members of Malaga provincial fire brigade.

Paramedics treated the man at the scene and then transferred him by air ambulance to the Hospital de la Serranía de Ronda.

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad