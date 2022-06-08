Two helicopters and Infoca ground crews battle forest fire in Pujerra Efforts to tackle the blaze are being hampered by high temperatures and wind in the area

On a day of high temperatures and winds in Malaga province, a forest fire has been declared this Wednesday (8 June), in the municipality of Pujerra, in the Valle del Genal that runs south of Ronda. The Junta’s specialist Infoca brigade reported the fire at 3.30pm.

Two helicopters are working in the area, in addition to two fire engines, two Brica brigades, two operations technicians, three groups of forest firefighters and two environmental agents.

Since June 1 Andalucía has entered a high level of alertness for the risk of fires due to high temperatures, and a series of restrictions are in place in the region including the banning of bonfires and barbecues, and the use of motor vehicles in forest areas.