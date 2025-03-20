Major search for 61-year-old biker swept away by river in Serranía de Ronda finds his motorcycle

Emergency services are maintaining the major search operation to locate a motorcyclist swept away by the current of the river Genal, at the height of Pujerra. His name is Ignacio Cánovas, he is 61 years old and lives in Jerez de la Frontera (Cadiz), according to sources. Only his motorbike has been located so far.

The man had travelled with a group of motorcyclists, some of them from the Motoclub Jerezano, to which his four brothers belong, to go on a route through the area. Ignacio was accompanied by two other people when, on reaching the river, he tried to cross it on his motorcycle. The man was quickly swept away by the force of the current, despite the fact that, apparently, other motorcyclists had been able to cross it previously without complications. The incident happened at around 12.40pm on Wednesday, when the alarm was raised.

The callers reported the incident near a bridge close to the road between Igualeja and Júzcar. The Guardia Civil has deployed a large search operation involving personnel from various units, such as the special group of underwater activities (GEAS), the mountain rescue team and Seprona.

An air ambulance was also mobilised to join the search, in which the Malaga provincial fire brigade (CPB) also took part.